News Daily: Legal highs targeted and acid attack arrest

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright iStock

Strategy targets legal highs and chemsex drugs

The government is promising to tackle so-called "legal highs" and "chemsex" drugs, with a "national recovery champion" being taken on to help users "turn their lives around". The Home Office says it's worried about the misuse of these and other new psychoactive substances.

Laws were introduced last year to criminalise their production, distribution, sale and supply. The substances mimic the effects of other drugs, such as cannabis. They've been known to cause paranoia, seizures, coma and can also lead to death.

Acid attacks: Teenager arrested

A male teenager has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and causing grievous bodily harm following five linked acid attacks in north London. The attacks all happened within 90 minutes of each other in Hackney, Stoke Newington and Islington on Thursday night. One 32-year-old man on a moped was left with facial injuries after another moped, with two male riders, pulled up alongside him and a corrosive substance was thrown in his face. One of the victims of the attacks was left with "life-changing injuries".

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Grenfell fire: Officials to review building regulations

The BBC's Newsnight has learned that officials have started preparing for a major review of building regulations in England following the Grenfell Tower fire. As the results of checks on tall buildings have come in, civil servants have expressed shock at how the official rulebooks have been interpreted.

Crowds expected for Bradley Lowery funeral

The funeral of six-year-old Bradley Lowery, who died last week, takes place today. His family is saying the service in Blackhall Colliery, County Durham, is "open to everyone", with many mourners expected to line nearby streets in memory of the Sunderland fan who was diagnosed with the cancer neuroblastoma aged 18 months. The service begins at 11:15 BST.

Analysis: What's the best way to tame fake news?

By Lorelei Mihala, technology of business reporter

It's clear that some governments are losing patience with the "we're not publishers" defence. Germany recently voted to impose fines of up to 50m euros (£43.9m) on social media companies if they fail to remove "obviously illegal" content within 24 hours. But perhaps we should also take more responsibility to check out the provenance of stories first before unthinkingly clicking on that "share" button.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Reaction to the government's repeal bill, which would ensure EU laws stay in force in the UK after Brexit, dominates several front pages. The Times reports that Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a "constitutional clash" with Scotland and Wales's first ministers, with the i reporting that they described the deal as a "power grab". Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph quotes Scottish Secretary David Mundell saying the proposed deal will actually mean a "power bonanza" for Scotland.

Daily digest

Climate deal Trump hints at shift as he holds talks with Macron in Paris

Dissident's death China rejects criticism over treatment of Liu Xiaobo

Life through a lens How an agoraphobic travels the world

Seven days quiz Which Muppet has a new voice?

If you watch one thing today

Image copyright There are 4.9 million drivers over the age of 70 i

I'd feel abandoned without my car

If you listen to one thing today

How barbed wire changed the world

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

How to choose the perfect care home

Today's lookahead

Today It's men's singles semi-finals day at Wimbledon, with Roger Federer playing Tomas Berdych and Sam Querrey playing Marin Cilic.

09:00 US President Donald Trump takes part in Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.

11:00 England's men's cricket team take on South Africa as the second match of the Test series begins at Trent Bridge.

On this day

1958 Army officers stage a coup in Iraq, overthrowing the monarchy.

From elsewhere

How independent is the FBI? (Economist)

The weird illustrations that shaped sci-fi culture (The Atlantic)

The correct punctuation of Donald Trump's son's name (New Yorker)

Why get so worked up about mince on toast? (Guardian)