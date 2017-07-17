News Daily: Brexit talks and HS2 decision

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Brexit talks 'to get down to business'

Round two. Brexit talks re-start in Brussels later, with the UK's head negotiator, David Davis, saying it's time to "get down to business". The Brexit secretary added that his "priority" was to "lift the uncertainty" for EU citizens living in the UK and Britons living in the EU about what the future folds.

Mr Davis's EU counterpart, Michel Barnier, has insisted that citizen rights - along with the UK's "divorce payment" to the EU and border issues - must be dealt with before future trade can be discussed.

BBC Europe correspondent Kevin Connolly says Mr Davis's comments might "raise eyebrows" on the EU side, where there's a perception the UK has "dithered". "Europe's traditionally lengthy summer recess will be punctuated by rounds of talks this month and in August," he adds, "a reminder that the stakes in all of this are high and the timeframe uncomfortably tight." Here's all you need to know about Brexit.

Route of HS2 Manchester and Leeds branches announced

It's been delayed for several years by disagreements, but the government will announce the final route of the Manchester and Leeds branches of HS2 later, including the decision on what path tracks will take through Sheffield. It will also announce contracts worth £6.6bn for work on the first stretch of the new high-speed rail line, between London and Birmingham. Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said communities affected by the railway would receive "appropriate support" and be "treated with fairness, compassion and respect". But the Stop HS2 campaign called the whole project a "gigantic white elephant".

High Court hears right-to-die case

A terminally-ill man who wants the right to die will have his case heard at the High Court. Noel Conway, 67, who has motor neurone disease, says he wants to say goodbye to loved ones "at the right time, not to be in a zombie-like condition suffering both physically and psychologically". Any doctor who helped him to die would face up to 14 years in prison. Supporters of the current legislation say it exists to protect the weak and vulnerable from being exploited or coerced.

Analysis: How the young will change America

William H Frey, Brookings Institution

Already, minorities make up nearly half of American youth. And, as white baby boomers retire, minorities - particularly Hispanics - will account for all the growth in the US workforce. It is their contributions to economic growth, to tax revenues, pensions and old age medical insurance that will be relied upon.

What the papers say

The Daily Telegraph says there's a rift between Chancellor Philip Hammond and some cabinet colleagues over Brexit, with Mr Hammond accused of trying to "frustrate withdrawal" from the EU. City AM describes a "Brexit war", while the i mentions "cabinet chaos". Meanwhile, pictures of the new (and first female) Dr Who, Broadchurch star Jodie Whittaker, feature on many front pages. Does the Sun stretch the laws of punning a little far with the headline "DoctHer Who"?

Public sector pay Workers thousands of pounds worse off than in 2010, says TUC

Puppy farm shootings "My family were killed here"

Giant steps How a Brazilian flip-flop took over the world

Horror legend Night of the Living Dead director George A Romero dies, aged 77

13:00 It's three years since Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over Ukraine. A memorial forest for the 298 victims is to be opened near Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

22:00 A debate on the increase in the number of acid attacks takes place in the House of Commons.

1976 The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Montreal is marred by the withdrawal of 25 African countries, protesting against New Zealand's sporting links with South Africa.

