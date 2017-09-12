News Daily: Brexit bill and Irma leaves 6.5m without power

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Reuters

Brexit: EU repeal bill passes first test

Is this the end of the beginning? In its first parliamentary test, during the early hours of this morning, MPs backed the government's EU Withdrawal Bill by 326 votes to 290.

The bill would end the supremacy of EU law in the UK, but incorporate all existing EU legislation into UK law, but there's still a long way for it to go. Labour, which says it represents a "power grab" by ministers, is planning to continue to push for changes. Some Conservative MPs are also said to be considering proposing amendments.

The bill, a key part of the government's Brexit plans, will now undergo more detailed scrutiny and further votes. Justice Secretary David Lidington said it would "enable us to have a coherent and functioning statute book" on the day the UK leaves the EU, in 2019. Here's our guide to what the bill is all about.

Irma leaves millions without power

Hurricane Irma has finished, at least as far as it has now been downgraded to a tropical depression as it moves north from towards Atlanta. But the destruction Irma has caused is immense. It killed at least 37 people in the Caribbean last week and, in Florida, four deaths have been connected to the storm and at least 6.5 million homes - two-thirds of the total - are without power. "Power lines are down throughout the state, said Florida's governor, Rick Scott. "We've got roads that are impassable, so everybody's got to be patient as we work through this."

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Holby City star's daughter dies at music festival

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the daughter of Holby City, Taggart and Coronation Street actor John Michie was found dead at the Bestival music festival in Dorset. The body of Louella Michie, 25, from London, was discovered in a wooded area, police say. A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out to establish the cause of death. "We continue to support the police in their ongoing investigation," said Bestival's organisers, "and our thoughts and prayers are with all the woman's family and friends."

Sweden moves towards a cashless economy

By Maddy Savage, business reporter

The trend is not to everyone's liking, as Bjorn Eriksson, formerly national police commissioner and president of Interpol, explains from the suburb of Alvik. His local coffee shop still accepts old-fashioned money, but several of the banks no longer offer cash deposits or over-the-counter withdrawals. "I like cards. I'm just angry because about a million people can't cope with cards: the elderly, former convicts, tourists, immigrants. The banks don't care because [these groups] are not profitable," he argues.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Several newspapers lead on the news that Holby City star John Michie's daughter Louella Michie died at the Bestival music festival. The Sun quotes the actor as saying that his family has "lost our angel", while the Daily Mirror says relatives of 25-year-old Louella are "devastated". Elsewhere, the i reports that teachers and nurses are threatening strike action if their pay cap is maintained, following the news it is expected to be lifted for police and prison officers. And the Financial Times says Wall Street "breathed a sigh of relief" after Irma's late change of course spared big metropolitan areas in the US from mass destruction.

Daily digest

Rohingya crisis Civilians "maimed by landmines" while fleeing violence

North Korea sanctions UN restricts oil imports and bans textile exports, following nuclear test

Trade row May phones Trump as Boeing dispute threatens Bombardier order

'Monkey selfie' Photographer wins two-year legal fight against animal rights group over picture

If you watch one thing today

Could you fly a Typhoon jet?

If you listen to one thing today

Rory Bremner on voice fingerprinting

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Ten years on: The collapse of Northern Rock

Today's lookahead

Today Ballot papers are sent out in Australia, asking people to vote on legalising same-sex marriage.

19:45 Celtic, Chelsea and Manchester Unite are all in action in the Uefa Champions League.

On this day

2005 England win the Ashes, beating Australia in a Test series for the first time since 1987.

From elsewhere

The Hollywood star who helped on 9/11 (Independent)

Six surprising things about North Korea (National Geographic)

How party tourists are ruining European cities (Vice)

Great white shark swims in pool (Sydney Morning Herald)