Your pictures: Lightning strikes UK amid thunderstorms
Overnight thunderstorms have affected areas of England and Wales with heavy rain, hail, and frequent lightning.
Jonathan Bishop
Thunderstorms have swept across England and Wales, including hailstorms and flooding overnight. Jonathan Bishop captured this photo over Swansea in South Wales.
@BBCweather
BBC Weather tweeted this image illustrating all lightning strikes in the UK recorded between 8pm on 18 July and 8am on 19 July.
Rich H
More than 150,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the UK in 12 hours. Rich H snapped this photo of the storm over Canary Wharf.
Michael Lewis
Lightning strikes in Canvey Island, Essex, in this photo taken by Michael Lewis. Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning has been issued for large parts of England and Wales.
Jon Rose
Filmmaker Jon Rose documented the storm over Brighton Marina. Ahead of the storm, the Met Office said they picked up on swarms of flying ants in Wales, the Midlands and the West Country which dispersed in the weather conditions.
The View from The Shard
More lightning and heavy downpours are expected in some parts of the UK today. This is the view of last night's storm taken from London's tallest building, The Shard.
Freddie Ryan
Freddie Ryan captured this photo of lightning over another landmark - the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth.