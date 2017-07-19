Grenfell Tower: Consultation on inquiry extended

Image copyright Getty Images

Grenfell Tower survivors have been given an extra week to say what the public inquiry should focus on.

The consultation period was extended by two weeks in July after seven days was deemed not long enough, but it will now be further extended to 4 August.

At least 80 people are believed to be dead after the blaze on 14 June.

A spokesman said the inquiry chair "took this decision in response to feedback from local residents and survivors of the fire".