Violent crime up 18% in England and Wales

Violent crime has risen by 18% across England and Wales in the last year, according to new figures.

The Office for National Statistics said the total number of crimes reported to and recorded by the police had risen 10% between April 2016 and March 2017.

It is the largest annual rise in crime for a decade and includes increases of 16% in robbery and 14% in sex offences.

But the Crime Survey of England and Wales, based on people's experiences of crime, showed a 7% drop.

The Crime Survey is always published on the same as the ONS figures. Its results are based on a face-to-face survey of 38,000 adults and children in which they are asked about their experiences of crime in the previous year - which means it does include crimes that are never reported to the police.

'High harm offences'

In the ONS statistics, the number of offences of violence against a person went up to 175,060 offences.

Theft was up 7%, with 118,774 crimes recorded, and public order offences rose 39% to 78,697.

There were 723 homicides in the past year - made up of murders, manslaughter and infanticide cases.

The official figure included the 96 Hillsborough deaths for the first time, following the verdict at the end of the inquest in April 2016 that the victims had been unlawfully killed 27 years earlier.

However, even without this number, there was still a 9% rise in homicide.

There was also a 23% increase in firearms offences and a 20% increase in knife crime.

John Flatley from the ONS said some of the big increases in its figures could be explained by changes in how the police recorded crime, but this was only in some categories.

He added: "Some of the increases recorded by the police are in the low volume, but high harm - offences such as homicide and knife crime that the Crime Survey is not designed to measure."

"If the increases in burglary and vehicle theft recorded by the police continue, we would expect these to show up in the [Crime Survey] survey in due course."