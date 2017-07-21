Princess Diana's belongings to be displayed at Buckingham Palace

Image copyright PA

Cassette tapes, a lunch box and ballet shoes owned and used by Princess Diana will be put on public display at Buckingham Palace.

The exhibition of Diana's rarely-seen personal belongings opens on Saturday and coincides with the 20th anniversary of her death.

Also included in the collection are photos of the Princess with her sons, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

Many of the objects in the exhibition were selected by William and Harry.

The centrepiece of the collection is a desk where the Princess of Wales read and answered official correspondence in her sitting room in Kensington Palace.

Her love of music is documented in her cassette collection, which includes albums by Diana Ross, Lionel Richie and Elton John.

Princes William and Harry chose some of the pieces on the desk to reflect their personal memory of her

The items were taken from Princess Diana's personal belongings at Kensington Palace

Some of the pieces were taken from her childhood, when she was known as Diana Spencer

The exhibition, which runs until 1 October, will also include gifts presented to the Queen over her 65-year reign.

These gifts include a paperweight made from a fossilised dinosaur bone, and a union jack badge worn in space by British astronaut Major Tim Peake.