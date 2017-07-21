Barry Bennell sex abuse trial set for January

From the section

Image caption Barry Bennell is a former football coach and scout

Ex-football coach Barry Bennell will stand trial over alleged child sex offences in January next year.

The 63-year-old is charged with 42 counts of indecent assault, 11 counts of serious sexual assault and two attempted serious sexual assaults.

The charges relate to 12 complainants - who were all aged 8-15 - and allegedly happened between 1979 and 1991.

Mr Bennell denies the charges he faces and the trial is set to last eight weeks, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

Honorary Recorder of Liverpool Judge Clement Goldstone said a pre-trial hearing would be held in October.

A former Crewe Alexandra coach, Mr Bennell also had a close association with Stoke City and Manchester City during his career.