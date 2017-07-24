News Daily: Are cheaper electricity bills coming?

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Energy customers 'could save £40bn'

New rules on the way electricity is made, used and stored could save UK customers between £17bn and £40bn by 2050, the government says. Changes coming in over the next year are intended to make it easier to install solar panels and store the energy created in batteries, allowing consumers to sell it back to the National Grid.

Ministers and the industry regulator Ofgem say costs will also be reduced for people who allow the internet to turn on their washing machine on sunny afternoons when cheap solar power is plentiful. And those whose freezers are turned off for a few minutes at times of peak overall demand will pay less, they add.

But, says BBC environmental analyst Roger Harrabin, some industry figures "urge a degree of caution among the enthusiasm", saying the system could become more vulnerable to hacking.

UK and US growth forecasts downgraded

Forecasts for economic growth in the UK and US for this year have been downgraded by the International Monetary Fund. In a short report, it puts the UK rate at 1.7% - down from the 2% forecast in April. For the US, it's 2.1% - down from 2.3%. The UK Treasury said the figures showed why government plans to improve productivity and getting the "best deal with the EU" after Brexit were "vitally important".

Ben Needham search: Blood found on items recovered

Police searching for Ben Needham, the British toddler who went missing on the Greek island of Kos in 1991, say they have found signs of blood on items they have recovered. Forensic work is being carried out to try to extract DNA. Det Insp Jon Cousins of South Yorkshire Police said the development "corroborates and strengthens" the theory that Ben, from Sheffield, died in an accident. He was 21 months old when he went missing.

Women 'confused' over pregnancy diet

How much are you meant to eat while you're pregnant? According to the National Charity Partnership, only a third of expectant mothers actually know how many calories they should be consuming at various stages. A survey of more than 2,000 found more than a quarter admitted they used "eating for two" as an excuse to consume unhealthy food.

Analysis: How formula milk shaped the modern workforce

By Tim Harford, BBC World Service

More governments are following Scandinavia's lead by giving fathers the legal right to take time off. More leaders - such as Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg - are setting an example by taking it. And formula milk makes it a whole lot easier for Dad to take over while Mum gets back to work.

What the papers say

The Daily Mail and Metro lead on Jeremy Corbyn saying he did not make a commitment at the election to write off student debt. The Mail describes the comments, on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, as a "humiliation", adding that the Labour leader admitted he "did not know" that what it calls his election "promise" would cost £100bn. Meanwhile, the i reports that cyber crime is bringing "chaos" to the NHS, and the Guardian has doctors warning of "soaring" levels of alcohol-related deaths.

Daily digest

Texas truck deaths Toll rises to nine, in incident believed to be linked to people smuggling

Teenager's death Man charged with kidnap, rape and murder of 19-year-old woman

'More must be done' Almost a third of English 11-year-olds can't swim, survey suggests

Diana remembered Harry has mother's "incredible ability", says Sir Elton John

Today's lookahead

11:00 The Scotch Whisky Association is going to the Supreme Court to argue that the Scottish government's plan to regulate the minimum pricing on alcohol contravenes EU regulation.

Today Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives in New Zealand, as he continues his tour to discuss post-Brexit trade deals.

On this day

1980 Actor Peter Sellers, best known for his roles in the Goon Show, Being There, Dr Strangelove and the Pink Panther films, died aged 54.

