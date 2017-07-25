News Daily: Charlie's parents share 'maximum time' with son

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Charlie Gard's parents share last moments with son

Image copyright PA

The parents of Charlie Gard are to spend the "maximum amount of time they have left" with their terminally ill son, lawyers have said. On Monday, Chris Gard and Connie Yates ended their legal fight to take the 11-month-old to the US for treatment for his rare genetic condition.

Great Ormond Street Hospital, in London, has not said when life support will end for Charlie, who has brain damage and cannot move his arms or legs. Mr Gard and Ms Yates, from Bedfont, west London, say they want to set up a foundation to ensure Charlie's voice "continues to be heard".

Bank warns of personal loans danger

The financial stability director of the Bank of England has warned that a 10% increase in outstanding car loans, credit card balance transfers and personal loans over the past year could pose a danger to the UK economy. Alex Brazier said household incomes had risen by only 1.5% in the same period. Banks must not enter a "spiral of complacency" over lending, he added.

Plan to ban leaseholds on new-build houses

The government says it could outlaw leaseholds on new-build homes in England, after complaints of crippling ground rents and other costs being charged to buyers. "Enough is enough," said Communities Secretary Sajid Javid. "These practices are unjust, unnecessary and need to stop." The government's putting its proposals out for consultation over the next eight weeks.

Greenland's ice sheet darkens

Scientists say warmer conditions are encouraging algae to grow and darken the surface of Greenland's ice sheet. Prof Martyn Tranter of Bristol University, who is leading a project looking at the phenomenon, said experts were "very worried about the possibility" that the sheet might melt faster in the future, accelerating rises in sea levels. Dark ice absorbs more solar radiation than clean white ice, so it warms up and melts more rapidly.

Analysis: Germany's big businesses' Brexit worries

by Mark Mardell, presenter, The World This Weekend

Even before Brexit became a reality, there was an argument, almost an assumption, that German industry would put pressure on German politicians to argue for a good deal for the UK, access to the European market without having to abide by the rules. So far, Angela Merkel has been adamant: no cherry-picking. Will German industry push her to change her mind?

Read the full article

What the papers say

Photographs of Charlie Gard feature on most front pages. The Daily Mail runs the headline "Sleep tight, our beautiful little boy", while the Sun's is "We're so sorry we couldn't save you, Charlie". Meanwhile, the Times leads on the government's proposed crackdown on leaseholds for buyers of new-build homes in England, and the Guardian focuses on the Bank of England's warning over the growth in personal debt.

