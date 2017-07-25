Highest number of fatal police shootings for 12 years

Image copyright PA

The numbers of fatal police shootings and deaths after police pursuits in England and Wales both rose sharply in the last year, the latest figures show.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission said there were six fatal police shootings between April 2016 to March 2017, up from three in 2015/16.

The six deaths - the highest number in 12 years - included the police shooting of Westminster attacker Khalid Masood.

The number of deaths in police road traffic incidents rose by 11 to 32.

That is the biggest total for eight years. Twenty-eight of those were related to police pursuits of vehicles.

The IPPC data also showed there were 14 deaths in police custody - the second lowest figure it has recorded.