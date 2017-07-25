New diesel and petrol vehicles to be banned from 2040

Image copyright PA

New diesel and petrol cars and vans will be banned in the UK from 2040 in a bid to tackle air pollution, the government is set to announce.

Ministers are to unveil a £255m fund to help councils introduce steps to deal with pollution from diesel vehicles as part of £3bn spending on air quality.

The government is due to publish a court-mandated clean air strategy on Wednesday.

This is just days before a deadline set by the High Court.

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron announced similar plans for France.

BMW announced on Tuesday that a fully electric version of the Mini will be built at the Cowley plant in Oxford from 2019.

Meanwhile Volvo has said all new models will have an electric motor from the same year.