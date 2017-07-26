Teenage girl charged with terror offences

A teenage girl has been charged with terror offences after allegedly communicating with a fighter for so-called Islamic State, with the aim of carrying out an attack in the UK.

The 17-year-old is alleged to have communicated with the fighter in Syria to arrange to receive some weapons.

She is also alleged to have received instructions on how to use weapons.

She was held in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Wednesday

The teenager had previously been charged on 12 April with acts in preparation contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

She is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday in relation to those matters.