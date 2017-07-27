Love Island star's free cake request angers Liverpool baker

Image copyright Malin Andersson, Laura Worthington

Nothing in life is free - but it seems not everyone got the memo.

A Liverpool baker has caused a stir online after shaming companies she claims ask for free cakes in return for publicity.

Baker Laura Worthington says she was asked to provide a birthday cake that would cost more than £100 for Love Island star Malin Andersson's boyfriend, in return for exposure on social media.

It was the latest in a series of requests from companies and individuals asking her for free cakes.

Image copyright Laura Worthington Image caption Laura claims that Touch Management requested a free chocolate cake for Malin Andersson

In a message that Laura says she received from company Touch Management, which represents the celebrity, she was asked to make a chocolate cake "the bigger the better, with 26 on it".

"In exchange, she [Malin Andersson] will post a few pics on her social media tagging your brand - it's brilliant promo," it continued.

You might also like:

The BBC approached Touch Management for a comment but had received no response at the time of writing.

Laura also says that in June, the X Factor requested a cake from her bakery, to welcome back judges to the show.

"It would be a big opportunity for your work to get on national TV," the show wrote, Laura claims.

No-one from X Factor was available to the BBC for comment.

Image copyright Laura Worthington Image caption TV show X Factor also requested cakes in return for promotion

Laura, who is a single mother with three children, says it has been a weekly occurrence in her six years running the bakery.

"I receive these requests all the time from large companies who are acting for people who have more money than I ever will.

"I just decided I'm going to shame them - it is offensive to us who spend our time trying to make our work a success.

"They must have the budget to pay for their own cakes.

"Exposure doesn't pay my bills," she told the BBC.

'Shaming'

Laura provides cakes for free to designated charities, but asks that commercial companies pay for their orders.

"I hope that shaming them will make them think twice before asking me and others in creative industries to work for free," she said.

She was applauded on Twitter and Facebook after she outed the companies.

A local designer said on Instagram supported Laura, saying that she faced the same thing.

Image copyright Thissweetyearart

Journalists and graphic designers also commented.

Skip Twitter post by @simonjward If I could spend all the 'exposure' I've been offered over the years, I would be typing this tweet from my private island made of gold. https://t.co/Wtq0WSJODl — Simon Ward (@simonjward) July 26, 2017 Report

Skip Twitter post by @subcircle Good for you, Laura. Happens all the time in the graphic/web design industry too. Would they ask all their suppliers for free services? Nope — Nick Carter (@subcircle) July 25, 2017 Report

But not everyone agreed.

"I've done stuff for free knowing it has more than a monetary value. I don't necessarily see doing freebies as a bad thing. It can be very advantageous," a local photographer wrote on Twitter.

Skip Twitter post by @zakigrantimages Just curious is all. I've done stuff for free knowing that it has more than a monetary value attached to it. I don't necessarily see doing.. — Zaki Grant Photo (@zakigrantimages) July 25, 2017 Report

Some plan to reward Laura for her honesty.

"I'm going to follow you for this. If I'm ever in Liverpool and I need a cake, as unlikely as that may be, I'm going to call you," @SimpleBlinds67 tweeted.

However, others thought shaming was an overreaction.

"I think you're being a little over the top and vindictive. The vast majority of business do sponsored posts. I don't understand your issue," @WeddingAlice said.

By UGC and Social news