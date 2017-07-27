Grenfell Tower to be covered up

Image caption The deconstruction of the tower is expected to begin towards the end of 2018

The remains of Grenfell Tower will be covered in a protective wrap to help with forensic investigations, the site manager has said.

Michael Lockwood told a public meeting on Wednesday that the building would be covered in August.

He said that he expected the deconstruction of the building to begin "towards the end of 2018".

He added that some possessions could be retrieved from 33 of the flats in the 24-storey tower block.