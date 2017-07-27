Prince William ready to be full-time royal

Image copyright PA

For years - first as an RAF search and rescue pilot and then at the controls of an air ambulance - Prince William has had a job he acquired on merit, and not because of an accident of birth.

He thrived in both environments. According to the future king, it has kept him "grounded".

He's loved working in a team. His "other job", as he once referred to it, doesn't offer those same advantages.

Little wonder then that today's last shift - he'll work through the night - may well be a poignant affair.

Afterwards the prince will no longer have to juggle being an air ambulance pilot with royal commitments.

His critics have grumbled that the House of Windsor needed him to step up to the mark earlier. A tabloid once called him "work-shy Wills".

Now, aged 35, William is in a position to completely embrace his destiny as a full-time royal and as the future, with his family, of the British monarchy.