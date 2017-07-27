Grenfell Tower: Police say manslaughter charges possible

Image copyright PA

There are grounds for corporate manslaughter charges over the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 80 people, police have said.

Kensington and Chelsea council and the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation have both been told there are grounds for considering charges against them.

This has come to light in a letter from Metropolitan Police to Grenfell residents.

The tower block caught fire on 14 June.

The relevant section of the letter says Met Police officers have "seized a huge amount of material and taken a large number of witness statements".

"After an initial assessment of that information, the officer leading the investigation has today notified the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and the Kensington and Chelsea Tenancy Management Organisation that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that each organisation may have committed the offence of corporate manslaughter under the Corporate Manslaughter and Corporate Homicide Act 2007," it added.