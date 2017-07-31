Brexit: Race to host EU agencies relocated from London

Image copyright AFP Image caption The agencies are currently based in London's Canary Wharf

EU countries have until midnight to enter a race to bid to provide a new home for two agencies that will be relocated from the UK after Brexit.

The European Banking Authority and the European Medicines Agency, based in Canary Wharf in London, employ just over 1,000 staff between them.

The banking and medicines agencies are seen as the first spoils of Brexit by the 27 remaining members of the EU.

About 20 countries are expected to enter the bidding process.

Glossy brochures

There will be fierce competition to attract the agencies' highly skilled employees, their families and the business that comes with them.

This includes 40,000 hotel stays for visitors each year.

Countries have printed glossy brochures, posted promotional videos online and hired lobbying firms.

The contest has pitched larger countries against smaller ones from across the EU.

The European Commission will assess the entries based on the quality of office space, job opportunities for spouses and transport links.

European ministers will use a complicated voting system to choose the winners in November.