Passchendaele commemoration: In pictures

  • 31 July 2017
Prince Charles, Prince William and Theresa May were among those paying tribute at Tyne Cot Cemetery.

    Commemorations are taking place at Tyne Cot Cemetery to mark 100 years since the start of the Battle of Passchendaele - also known as the Third Battle of Ypres

    Prince Charles and Belgium's King Philippe attended the commemorations

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also attended the ceremony, after taking part in one on Sunday at the Menin Gate in Ypres

    Prince Charles delivered a speech, remembering the "courage and bravery" of the men who fought

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May gave a reading at the ceremony

    Wreaths were laid by both the Belgian and British royal families

    Armed forces attended the service, including the Irish Guards

    Buglers played the Last Post to end the ceremony

    The event at Tyne Cot Cemetery followed an evening of events on Sunday in the town of Ypres - including a service at the Menin Gate

