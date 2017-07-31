Passchendaele commemoration: In pictures
Prince Charles, Prince William and Theresa May were among those paying tribute at Tyne Cot Cemetery.
Commemorations are taking place at Tyne Cot Cemetery to mark 100 years since the start of the Battle of Passchendaele - also known as the Third Battle of Ypres
Prince Charles and Belgium's King Philippe attended the commemorations
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also attended the ceremony, after taking part in one on Sunday at the Menin Gate in Ypres
Prince Charles delivered a speech, remembering the "courage and bravery" of the men who fought
UK Prime Minister Theresa May gave a reading at the ceremony
Wreaths were laid by both the Belgian and British royal families
Armed forces attended the service, including the Irish Guards
Buglers played the Last Post to end the ceremony
The event at Tyne Cot Cemetery followed an evening of events on Sunday in the town of Ypres - including a service at the Menin Gate