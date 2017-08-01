News Daily: Hague on Brexit and brick thrown at MP

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright PA

Hague reveals overseas Brexit doubts

Former Foreign Secretary Lord Hague has revealed that foreign business leaders and politicians asked him "for months" after the EU referendum whether they could "get round" Brexit. The questions happened "everywhere I went abroad" but had now ceased, while ex-ministers, including himself, who backed Remain, realised "the argument was over". Lord Hague also wrote in his Daily Telegraph column that he backed a transitional deal, staying in the EU single market and customs union until 2022.

Scaramucci sacked as Trump's spokesman

It lasted just under 10 days. White House spokesman Anthony Scaramucci, who was criticised for voicing a foul-mouthed tirade against his colleagues to a reporter, has been sacked. Donald Trump's new chief-of-staff Gen John Kelly (newer even than Mr Scamamucci, having been sworn in on Monday) made the decision, but the president had also been unhappy with his performance, the White House confirmed. So, who'll replace him?

Brick thrown in MP's face

Labour MP Steve McCabe has been treated for injuries after an attacker on a motorbike threw a brick in his face. He said he was "nursing a very sore and swollen face" after the incident in Greenford Road, in the Kings Heath area of Birmingham. MPs from Labour and other parties have sent messages of sympathy to Mr McCabe, who represents Birmingham Selly Oak.

JK Rowling apologises for Trump tweet

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has apologised for sending a tweet incorrectly accusing Donald Trump of ignoring a disabled boy. The boy's mother issued a statement saying the writer had misinterpreted a video filmed during a White House reception. Ms Rowling said: "I very clearly projected my own sensitivities around the issue of disabled people being overlooked or ignored onto the images I saw and if that caused any distress to that boy or his family, I apologise unreservedly." She has not apologised to Mr Trump.

Analysis: What lies ahead for divided Venezuela?

By Will Grant, in Caracas

President Nicolás Maduro faces a real challenge of governability and credibility. Perhaps the biggest is that every opposition supporter, and many millions of ordinary Venezuelans, simply do not believe the election result.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The sacking of White House spokesman Anthony Scaramucci leads several papers, with the Times saying the Trump administration is "in turmoil" and the Daily Mail asking: "Thought Trump's White House couldn't get any crazier?" Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph reports on the Royal College of GPs warning that statins are being needlessly prescribed to millions of people simply because of their age. And the Sun says Facebook shut down an artificial intelligence experiment after two "chatbots" began talking in a language only they understood.

Daily digest

Liquid attack Pair on moped throw unknown substance at man's face

Sea rescue Man drifts a mile out on toy dinghy he barely fitted into

Roman silver hoard Teenage metal detectorist makes big discovery

Reality Check How many oversees staff work for the NHS?

Today's lookahead

11:00 Pakistan's parliament meets to elect a new interim prime minister after the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif following an investigation into corruption allegations against his family.

Today Chancellor Philip Hammond meets Brazil's finance minister and international relations minister in Sao Paolo.

On this day

2003 The Hutton inquiry into the death of weapons expert Dr David Kelly opens.

