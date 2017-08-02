News Daily: US on North Korea and Prince Philip's last duty

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

US 'not North Korea's enemy'

North Korea's missile development programme is causing major concerns for the US, but Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has told Kim Jong-un's government: "We're not your enemy." He also said the US was not seeking regime change in the secretive east Asian country.

But following the second test of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday, Mr Tillerson added that there was an "unacceptable threat to us and we have to respond". And senior Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said President Donald Trump had told him there would be a war if North Korea continued with its aim of developing nuclear missiles with the US in their range.

Prison governors' 'grave concern'

The president of the Prison Governors Association has spoken of "grave concern" at the state of the service following recent unrest at prisons in Hertfordshire and Wiltshire. In an open letter, Andrea Albutt wrote that there had been "nothing tangible" from the government to ease population pressures in jails and the burden on staff. The Ministry of Justice said it was working to increase prison officer numbers.

Prince Philip to carry out last engagement

He's carried out 22,219 solo engagements since 1952, but there's only one left to go. The Duke of Edinburgh will meet Royal Marines who have taken part in a 1,664-mile trek in aid of charity later, after which the 96-year-old will officially retire from public duties. But Buckingham Palace says he may still decide to attend certain events alongside the Queen - whose schedule will continue as normal - in the future.

Older women 'poorer after pension change'

The Institute for Fiscal Studies says that more than one million women aged 60 to 62 have become poorer as a result of delays to their state pensions. On average, it adds, they're £32 a week worse off. But the Department for Work and Pensions says more older people are in work than ever before and that women can expect to live longer in retirement.

Analysis: How Canada became an education superpower

By Sean Coughlan, education correspondent

It is a remarkably consistent system. As well as little variation between rich and poor students, there is very little variation in results between schools, compared with the average for developed countries.

What the papers say

British holidaymakers face longer queues at some European airports because of the "botched introduction of tougher EU border checks", the Daily Mail reports, while Metro predicts "hell" for travellers over the summer. Meanwhile, the Times says Labour MPs are putting pressure on leader Jeremy Corbyn to condemn Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, after two opposition leaders in the country were seized from their homes.

Daily digest

Venezuela crisis Trump warns Maduro over jailed opponents

Pollution plan Axing speed bumps daft, say safety campaigners

'A true gentleman' Battle of Britain pilot Kenneth Wilkinson dies, aged 99

Saffron or orange blossom? Ice cream makers get experimental in an effort to stop sales flagging



Today's lookahead

09:30 The Office for National Statistic publishes figures for the number of deaths from drugs in 2016 in England and Wales.

13:00 Brazil's lower house of Congress debates whether President Michel Temer should be prosecuted in the Supreme Court on corruption charges. If it votes to do so, he will have to stand aside while a trial takes place.

On this day

1990 Iraq invades Kuwait, sending in more than 100,000 soldiers and 700 tanks.

