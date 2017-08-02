Grenfell fire: Most survivors in emergency housing

Image copyright PA

Most survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire are still living in emergency accommodation, the Grenfell Response Team has said.

Residents from 13 homes have been rehoused so far, with 48 out of 175 offers of temporary or permanent accommodation being accepted.

The response team said it did not want to pressure people who were "severely traumatised" into making a decision.

At least 80 people are believed to have died in the blaze on 14 June.

The fire in the 24-storey block started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer and destroyed 151 homes both in the tower and surrounding areas.

Justice 4 Grenfell said the number of survivors still in emergency accommodation was "testament to the continuing misery and suffering people are enduring".

Multiple housing offers were being made but there was no pressure on residents to move into a property, it added.

It comes as opposition parties criticised the revelation that over 1,600 homes remained empty in Kensington and Chelsea.

The names of those who owned the vacant properties in the borough include oligarch, foreign royalty and wealthy businesspeople, according to the Guardian.

Labour said it was "simply unacceptable" while the Lib Dems have demanded increased surcharges on long-term empty homes.

Deputy council leader Kim-Taylor Smith said there were "no powers to compel owners to live in their properties".

The local authority is "committed" to helping the victims of the Grenfell disaster, she added.