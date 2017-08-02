Grenfell fire: 'Bubbly' victim Yasin El Wahabi named

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Yasin El Wahabi was found on the 21st floor of Grenfell Tower

A 20-year-old man, described by his family as "loving, bubbly and caring", is the latest victim of the Grenfell Tower fire to be formally identified.

The remains of Yasin El Wahabi, 20, were found on the 21st floor of the west London tower block, Westminster Coroner's Court was told.

In a statement, his family said his "contagious smile will always be etched on our minds and hearts".

Coroner Dr Fiona Wilcox said 47 victims of the fire had now been identified.

Inquests have been opened and adjourned for 45 victims, she added.

At least 80 people died when fire ripped through the tower on June 14.

The court heard Mr El Wahabi was identified by his dental records and his provisional cause of death was given as "consistent with the effects of fire".

Mr El-Wahabi's family said: "Yasin was a lovable, bubbly and caring young man. He would lend his hand to anyone who asked for help."

The inquest of Nura Jemal, 35, - who was named by police on Monday - was also opened.

The court heard her remains were recovered from the 22nd floor of the 24-storey block. She was also identified by dental records.

Image caption Jeremiah Deen is the latest victim of the fire to be identified while his mother Zainab had already been confirmed as having died

Further details were also released about the death of two-year-old Jeremiah Deen, who lived on the 14th floor of Grenfell Tower.

The court heard he was identified by DNA.

The death of Jeremiah's mother, 32-year-old Zainab Deen, was confirmed at an inquest in July.

'A heavy heart'

Relatives of 12-year-old victim, Jessica Urbano Ramirez, wept as details of her death were given in court. Her remains were found on the 23rd floor of the tower.

Dr Wilcox told the court: "These identifications seemed to take forever to come."

She said she opened and adjourned the proceedings "with a heavy heart".

All the inquests were adjourned to allow the public inquiry and any potential criminal prosecutions to take place first.

It comes as the Grenfell Response Team said most survivors of the fire were still living in emergency accommodation.

Residents from 13 homes have been rehoused so far, with 48 out of 175 offers of temporary or permanent accommodation being accepted.