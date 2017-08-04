US police 'closing in' on Oxford University murder suspect

Image copyright Chicago police Image caption Police warn the suspects Wyndham Lathem (left) and Andrew Warren are believed to be "armed and dangerous"

Police in the US say they "have an idea" of the whereabouts of an Oxford University treasurer who is suspected of stabbing a 26-year-old man to death in Chicago.

Andrew Warren, 56, and his alleged accomplice, American Prof Wyndham Lathem, 42, have been urged to turn themselves in by police.

Restrictions are in place to prevent the pair leaving the country.

Trenton Cornell-Duranleau was found dead in Prof Lathem's flat on 27 July.

Officers say the victim, a hairdresser who lived in Chicago, was found with multiple stab wounds in the 10th floor apartment.

'Armed and dangerous'

Andrew Warren is a senior treasury assistant at Oxford's Somerville College.

Court files give his address as the Oxford college but he says on Facebook that he lives in Swindon, Wiltshire, and is a former cashier and driver for Stagecoach.

Wyndham Lathem is a microbiology professor at Northwestern University in Illinois, who specialises in the bacteria that caused the bubonic plague.

According to the Times, the pair met online.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said Mr Warren was reported missing on 25 July having left the UK the day before.

US police warned that the suspects were believed to be "armed and dangerous".

"We do have an idea of their whereabouts and efforts to locate them are only intensifying from here on in," a spokesman said.

"Our primary focus is to facilitate a safe surrender and we strongly encourage Professor Lathem and Mr Warren to do the right thing."

It's thought the pair have left Chicago.

Oxford University said it had been in contact with police in the UK about Mr Warren and was "ready to help the US investigating authorities in any way they need".

The statement added: "Andrew Warren's colleagues at Somerville College have now all been informed and are shocked to learn of the case.

"Whatever the circumstances, we would urge him to contact the US authorities as soon as possible, in the best interests of everyone concerned."