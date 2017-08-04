The Sun to pay 'substantial damages' to ex EastEnders boss

Image caption Sean O'Connor left Albert Square to concentrate on his film career

The Sun newspaper is to pay "substantial damages" to former EastEnders boss Sean O'Connor, after wrongly accusing him of bullying.

O'Connor announced in June that he would be leaving the BBC soap after a year in the job, in order to concentrate on his film career.

The Sun admitted a front page article "wrongly suggested" the producer had been sacked for bullying cast members.

The apology appeared online and on page two of the newspaper on Friday.

Referring to a front page article from 23 June, the paper said: "We wrongly suggested that Mr O'Connor had been sacked as a result of bullying the cast of the show, and to such an extent that the actors had complained to the BBC.

"We now accept that this was wrong. Mr O'Connor had not been accused of bullying anyone, none of the cast complained to the BBC about him bullying them, and his decision to leave the BBC had nothing to do with any claims of bullying.

"We apologise to Mr O'Connor for the distress caused, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages and legal costs."

Before joining the square in Walford, O'Connor was the editor of BBC Radio 4's The Archers, and was responsible for the domestic abuse story between Helen Archer and Rob Titchener.

Speaking of his decision to leave Eastenders, O'Connor said working with the cast and crew at Elstree had been "an absolute privilege".

He is now working with Sherlock writer Mark Gatiss on a big screen feature on the murderer Neville Heath.