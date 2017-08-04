Airlines warn of EU airport delays

Image copyright PA

British Airways and Easyjet have sent text alerts to customers warning of delays at EU border controls.

BA said it is asking travellers to arrive early as it is expecting longer queues due to "enhanced immigration checks" across Europe.

The airline has already sent text messages to customers flying back from Lyon, Madrid, Barcelona and Milan.

Ryanair is also advising customers to arrive at least three hours before the scheduled departure time.

