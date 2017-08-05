UK 'must prepare a Brexit fallback'

Image copyright PA

The UK needs a "credible fallback" in case no EU trade deal is reached during Brexit negotiations, former Bank of England governor Mervyn King has said.

Lord King said British negotiators needed to show Brussels the country has an alternative over a bad trade deal post-Brexit.

The former governor, who served between 2003 and 2013, said no deal was "not the first preference of anybody".

He added the government has "probably wasted a year" on its fallback plans.