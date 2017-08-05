UK 'must prepare a Brexit fallback'
- 5 August 2017
- From the section UK
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Related Topics
The UK needs a "credible fallback" in case no EU trade deal is reached during Brexit negotiations, former Bank of England governor Mervyn King has said.
Lord King said British negotiators needed to show Brussels the country has an alternative over a bad trade deal post-Brexit.
The former governor, who served between 2003 and 2013, said no deal was "not the first preference of anybody".
He added the government has "probably wasted a year" on its fallback plans.