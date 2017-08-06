New Bake Off presenter Noel Fielding 'avoids sugar'

Image copyright Love Productions/Channel 4 Image caption Bake Off will have three new presenters when it returns this autumn on Channel 4

New Great British Bake Off presenter Noel Fielding says he is careful about his sugar consumption because "no-one likes a tubby gut".

The Mighty Boosh comedian told the Sunday Times he "can't put on weight" because he gets more TV and film work when he is thinner.

In the same interview co-host Sandi Toksvig acknowledged she had not seen Bake Off before being offered the role.

It returns this autumn on Channel 4 after it outbid the BBC.

Fielding, who was also a team captain on the BBC's Never Mind The Buzzcocks, told The Sunday Times Magazine: "Sugar is a powerful thing. I get more work when I'm thinner.

"So I can't put on weight. No-one likes a tubby gut, is what I'm saying."

Bake Off first debuted on BBC Two in 2010, before switching to BBC One, where its ratings soared.

However, Love Productions, which developed the show, was offered £25m for the broadcasting rights by Channel 4 in September 2016.

Fielding and Toksvig were announced as the show's new presenters in April, after Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc announced their departure following the switch.

The pair had presented all seven series of the show, alongside judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc began hosting The Great British Bake Off in 2010

Shortly after the announcement Mel and Sue released a statement which said: "We made no secret of our desire for the show to remain where it was... we're not going with the dough."

Hollywood said he would be remaining as a judge on the programme and restaurateur and broadcaster Prue Leith was subsequently announced as Berry's replacement.

Fielding revealed in the Sunday Times article that Toksvig, who also presents BBC quiz show QI, had never previously watched Bake Off.

When asked what her favourite episode was, she said: "The one where they make cake? I don't watch a lot of television, I'm more of a reader."

In the final BBC series of Bake Off, an average of 14 million people tuned in to the final to see PE teacher Candice Brown crowned the victor.