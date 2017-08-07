News Daily: Data laws overhaul and Pence denies 2020 bid

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Reuters

UK data laws face overhaul

People in the UK will be able to ask more easily for personal data - or information posted when they were children - to be deleted from websites, the government has promised. Digital Minister Matt Hancock, who will outline a data protection bill later, also said firms that flout laws will face bigger fines - up to £17m or 4% of global turnover. The UK would get the "most robust, yet dynamic, set of data laws in the world", he added.

Google rejects employee's memo claims

A Google software engineer has caused a furore by sending a internal memo arguing that the lack of women in top tech jobs is due to biological differences between the sexes. The unnamed author wrote that women generally "prefer jobs in social or artistic areas" while "more men may like coding". Google's head of diversity, Danielle Brown, said this was "not a viewpoint that I or this company endorses, promotes or encourages".

Pence denies planning for 2020 bid

US Vice-President Mike Pence has dismissed reports that he is planning to run for president in 2020 as "categorically false" and "fake news". The New York Times says some Republicans have set up a "shadow campaign" on the basis that Donald Trump will not seek re-election. The White House also rejected the story as "complete fiction", but the newspaper says it stands by its reporting.

Search on after attack on Venezuela base

The authorities in Venezuela are searching for 10 men who escaped with weapons after an attack on a military base. President Nicolás Maduro said 20 people had been involved in the assault in the north-western city of Valencia, with two killed, one injured and seven arrested.

Analysis: Food, drink and the Brexit charm offensive

By Adam Fleming, in Brussels

The UK's man in Madrid appeared on the Spanish cookery show El Comedista to talk about tortillas and the King of Spain's state visit to the UK.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Image copyright BBC Sport

The Times leads on claims that abuse of mental health patients in the NHS is "endemic", with use of force at "record levels". Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph says civil servants have been trying to "ram through" a £36bn Brexit divorce bill while most of the cabinet are on holiday. And several newspapers report on the kidnapping of British model Chloe Ayling, who was abducted by masked men. The Sun quotes her as saying she feared for her life.

Daily digest

Beach shootings Gunmen kill three people at Mexican tourist spot

Brexit talks Negotiations haven't begun well, says former head of diplomatic service

Living standards "Huge gap" reported between ethnic groups

Jeremy Clarkson Presenter off "for some time" after contracting pneumonia

If you watch one thing today

Japanese practising nuclear attack drills

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Who is General John Kelly?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images, Rex Features

The Premier League at 25

Today's lookahead

Today The speaker of the South African Parliament, Baleka Mbete, is expected to announce whether the vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma will be held using a secret ballot.

11:00 It's day four of the fourth Test match between England and South Africa, at Old Trafford.

On this day

1987 American Lynne Cox becomes the first person to swim from the United States to the Soviet Union, taking two hours and six minutes to cross the Bering Strait between Alaska and Siberia, in water temperatures as low as 5C.

From elsewhere

