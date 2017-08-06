British tourist dies after 'falling through a skylight' in Ibiza

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ibiza is a popular summer destination for British tourists

A British tourist has died after reportedly falling through the skylight of a building in Ibiza.

The 26-year-old was staying in the Tani building in San Antonio where the incident occurred, according to local media.

Emergency services were called at 04:15 local time on Sunday but were unable to save him, the Diario De Ibiza reported.

The Foreign Office said it has offered assistance to the family of a British man who has died in Ibiza.