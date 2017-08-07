British teacher held in Spain over child sexual images

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Briton was arrested in Valladolid, north-west Spain

A British teacher living in Spain has been arrested for allegedly storing and sharing sexual images of children.

Spanish police say he had secretly taken photographs of his students as well as having sent images of other children to people on the internet.

The Manchester-born teacher reportedly had a "special obsession" with a girl he taught.

He was arrested in Valladolid, north-west Spain as part of an Interpol investigation.

Interpol said they discovered illegal files were being sent from an email address in Spain and alerted the authorities.

Police said on Sunday the teacher is suspected of using a cloud storage service to keep and share the pictures between computers and with others.

Officers say they found a large number of sexually explicit files involving minors at the home of the teacher.

He kept photos of one girl in a dedicated folder on his computer but had not shared the images he had secretly taken of his underage students.

Police said they believe he previously lived in the Seville area.

Spanish National Police said: "At the moment, [police are] trying to establish the identity of the victims shown in the images found on the electronic devices belonging to the detained."