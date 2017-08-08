Lunar eclipse seen across four continents

A stunning lunar eclipse unfolded across four continents on Monday night, making the moon appear red in some places.
Eclipses happen when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow.
This event was a partial eclipse which meant that only part of the moon passed through the earth's shadow.
The eclipse could be viewed Asia, Europe, Africa and Australia, although many countries could only see part of it.
A full eclipse will occur on the 21 August over North America - the first of its kind in nearly a century.