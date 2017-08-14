Jo Cox George Medal 'hero' Kenny dies
- 14 August 2017
- From the section UK
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The man who was given the George Medal for trying to stop the murder of MP Jo Cox has died, his family says.
Bernard Kenny was stabbed as he intervened when Thomas Mair attacked Mrs Cox in Birstall, West Yorkshire in 2016.
Mr Kenny's son said the 79-year-old, who was honoured in June, had died on Monday morning.
Mair stabbed Mrs Cox, the MP for Batley and Spen, 15 times and shot her three times.