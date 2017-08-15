Grenfell fire: Inquiry to examine council actions

Image copyright PA Image caption Hundreds marched silently on Monday to mark two months since the fire

The actions of Kensington and Chelsea Council are to be considered in the Grenfell Tower fire inquiry, the government has announced.

It will also look at the adequacy of regulations, the tower's recent refurbishment, and the response of authorities in the blaze's aftermath.

It comes after the judge heading the inquiry previously said its scope could be much more limited.

Broader questions on social housing will not be in its terms of reference.

However, Prime Minister Theresa May said she was "determined" these questions would not be left "unanswered" and said further proposals on social housing would be set out "in due course".

At least 80 people are thought to have died in the fire in North Kensington, west London, on 14 June.

Justice 'vital'

Sir Martin, the retired judge leading the inquiry, suggested in a letter recommending the scope of the inquiry that wider consideration of social housing policy should not be included, despite the protestation of survivors.

Mrs May said: "It is vital that there is justice for the victims of this appalling tragedy and for their families who have suffered so terribly.

"I am determined that the broader questions raised by this fire - including around social housing - are not left unanswered."

Visual guide to the Grenfell Tower fire

What happened at Grenfell Tower?

The prime minister said the government would meet social housing tenants to "discuss the challenges they face" and would be setting out further proposals "in due course".

The full terms of reference for the public inquiry, which have been accepted in full by the prime minister, are:

The cause and spread of the fire

The design, construction and refurbishment of Grenfell Tower

The scope and adequacy of the relevant regulations relating to high-rise buildings

Whether the relevant legislation and guidance were complied with in the case of Grenfell Tower

The actions of the local authority and other bodies before the tragedy

The response of the London Fire Brigade to the fire and the response of central and local government in the aftermath

Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Martin had faced calls to step down as head of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry

Joe Delaney, who has worked with the Grenfell Action Group and was evacuated from an adjoining block after the fire, said the scope seemed "decent enough".

He said: "The terms of reference seem wide enough to be able to cover the immediate causes of the Grenfell Tower disaster but won't cover wider issues regarding social housing.

"Whilst I think such a debate should be had, I don't think Moore-Bick's inquiry is the forum.

"However, it is vital that Moore-Bick's inquiry covers relevant issues in detail and with a thoroughness that will ensure that all those responsible are identified."

The inquiry has now officially begun and will hold its first hearing on 14 September, with an initial report by Easter.

Residents and campaigners have previously called for Sir Martin to resign from the inquiry, with the area's MP, Emma Dent Coad, saying those affected needed "somebody we can trust".

The terms of reference were determined following consideration of more than 550 submissions.