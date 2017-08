The brother of the alleged captor of British model Chloe Ayling has been arrested, police have said.

Michal Konrad Herba, 36, was arrested at an address in the Tividale area of Birmingham.

He is the brother of suspect Lukasz Pawel Herba, who is being held by Italian police after Ms Ayling was allegedly kidnapped in Milan.

