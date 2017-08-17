Cornish fish restaurant named best in the UK

Image copyright PA Image caption "If you stay true to yourself, get your head down, look after your customers and use the very best ingredients available to you, you'll make it to the top," said Outlaw

A Cornish fish restaurant has been named best in the UK, after the winner before spent five years at the top.

The Good Food Guide put Restaurant Nathan Outlaw, named after its owner, marginally ahead of Cumbria's L'Enclume, at second place.

Traditional favourites such as Heston Blumenthal's The Fat Duck still feature in the top 50 list.

But new restaurants to feature include a tiny 12-seat restaurant and one set on a caravan site in Anglesey.

Outlaw described the news as "phenomenal" and attributed the success to the "hard work and dedication of the team".

Despite losing the top slot, Simon Rogan's L'Enclume in Cartmel retained its perfect 10 score.

Four new entrants to the top 50, including Hart's Bakery in Bristol, are built under railway arches. One, named Vice and Virtue, occupies a former strip club in Leeds.

Image copyright PA Image caption Stark's Ben Crittenden was named "chef to watch"

Stark, a 12-seater restaurant in Broadstairs, Kent, is so pushed for space that it does not have a toilet. Diners can instead pop up the road to the local pub.

Despite its lack of facilities, its chef, Ben Crittenden, has been named "chef to watch" by the Guide.

Peter Sanchez-Iglesias won the chef of the year title for the seasonal cuisine he serves at Casamia in Bristol.

The Good Food Guide, published by Waitrose, first started ranking the UK's restaurants in 1951.

Each year it assembles a long-list from thousands of recommendations sent in by the public.

It then sends out inspectors to each of the chosen restaurants, where they assume the guise of regular customers before reporting back on their experience.