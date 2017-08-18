News Daily: Carnage in Barcelona

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright EPA Image caption Police inspect the vehicle used in the Cambrils attack

Spanish police say they have killed five people in the resort town of Cambrils to stop a second attempted van attack after an earlier one in Barcelona.

The attackers were wearing explosive belts and had run over civilians with a car, police said.

Thirteen people died and dozens were injured when a van ploughed into crowds in Barcelona's busy Las Ramblas area on Thursday afternoon. The driver of the van fled and is still at large.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has described it as a "jihadist attack".

The authorities are now linking the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils with an explosion at a house on Wednesday evening in the town of Alcanar that left one person dead.

By Gordon Correra, security correspondent

Barcelona is just the latest European city to witness the terrible effects of a vehicle attack on an iconic or "soft" target.

The weapons employed are readily available and there is little or no training, co-ordination or planning required. This means there are few points where individuals can be spotted by the intelligence services.

Although so-called Islamic State has released a statement saying what it calls its "soldiers" had carried out the Barcelona attack, it is not yet clear whether there was any direct link to the group or if they were simply inspired by its call to act. The language used often indicates the latter.

Trump defends 'beautiful' Confederate monuments

President Donald Trump has denounced the removal of "beautiful" Confederate statues, tweeting that he was "sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart". Mr Trump drew outrage once again by defending organisers of a white supremacist rally that left a woman dead and dozens hurt. The rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was initially organised to protest against the removal of a statue of a general who had fought for the pro-slavery Confederacy during the US Civil War. Critics say monuments to the Confederacy are racially offensive, but supporters say they are important symbols preserving Southern heritage.

UK exports leap with high salmon sales

The UK exported a record amount of food and drink in the first half of the year, according to industry figures. Salmon sales boosted exports, jumping more than 53% by value to £408m, the Food and Drink Federation said. UK food and drink exports rose 8.5% overall to £10.2bn, helped by the fall in the pound after last year's vote to leave the EU. Whisky remained the top export, while salmon was second and beer rose to third after it overtook chocolate.

Mother wins MoD apology after Land Rover death

In July 2005, Pte Phillip Hewett was killed by a roadside bomb while travelling in a lightly armoured "snatch" Land Rover in Iraq. Twelve years later, following a legal battle that reached the Supreme Court, his mother Sue Smith has received an apology. Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon apologised for failures that "could have saved lives", leading Mrs Smith to respond that her son "didn't die for nothing".

