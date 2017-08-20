Child Genius: 12-year-old Rahul wins Channel 4 show

Image copyright Channel 4

A 12-year-old boy from north London has won Channel 4's Child Genius show.

Rahul, who lives in Barnet, beat his nine-year-old opponent - Ronan - 10-4 in the programme's final.

Rahul, who has an IQ high enough to be a member of Mensa, fought off competition from 19 children aged eight to 12 in the week-long show.

He clinched the title by answering a question on 19th Century artists William Holman Hunt and John Everett Millais.

In the final, Rahul's chosen subject was Edward Jenner's medical innovation and methodology in 18th Century England. He and Ronan both scored 15 in their specialist fields.

He had been expecting to face 11-year-old Joshua in Saturday's final but Ronan's knowledge of 1666 London saw him get the place.

Rahul said he was "extremely delighted to win" and congratulated Ronan and the other contestants.

Dylan, 12, came third with Joshua in fourth place. The only girl in the final, 10-year-old Aliyah, came fifth.

Rahul had impressed audiences and quizmaster Richard Osman in the first round on Monday by answering every question he was asked correctly.

Rahul's father, Minesh, entered him into the competition and called his success a "phenomenal achievement".