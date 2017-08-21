News Daily: US destroyer collision and white goods warning

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright US Navy Image caption The USS John McCain, pictured here in January, was performing a routine stop when it struck an oil tanker

A US destroyer has collided with an oil tanker off the coast of Singapore, leaving ten sailors missing and five injured, the US Navy says.

The collision, which was reported at 05:24 local time on Monday (21:24 GMT on Sunday), happened as the USS John McCain prepared to perform a routine port stop in Singapore.

Initial reports indicated that the ship had "sustained damage" to its port side, but the US Navy said it was now sailing under its own power and heading to Singapore's port.

US military helicopters as well as Singapore's navy and coast guard are conducting search and rescue efforts. Malaysia has also joined in the rescue effort.

President Donald Trump said his thoughts and prayers are with the sailors on board.

Get our morning briefing in your inbox, each weekday morning

PM urged to act on white goods fire risk

More people will die from fires started by faulty white goods if ministers do not act to implement safety guidelines, the London Fire Brigade, the city's mayor, and safety groups have warned. In a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May, they highlight that some fridges and freezers are being sold with a flammable plastic backing and that people continue to use white goods which have been subject to product recalls. The Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 80 people, started in a fridge-freezer.

US and South Korea go ahead with military drills

The US and South Korea are continuing annual military drills despite appeals to halt the exercise. North Korea has already condemned the drills as pouring "gasoline on fire" and sees them as preparation for invasion, but Washington describes the operations as defensive in nature. Last week, North Korea appeared to back down from a threat to send missiles towards the US Pacific territory of Guam, but said it would watch US actions.

Private hospitals' £52m tax break revealed

NHS trusts are calling for equal treatment on business rates after research revealed private hospitals get discounts worth £52m over five years. A study suggests more than one in four private hospitals are charities, giving them an 80% rebate in business rates. In contrast, NHS trusts all have to pay in full, and will face a £300m increase in rates over the next five years.

What the papers say

The picture of Julian Cadman, a British boy who died in the Barcelona attack, features on many of the front pages. The Mirror says the family of the seven-year-old are mourning their "funny, cheeky" boy. The Metro carries a quote from the family saying "we are so blessed to have had him".

Daily digest

An impressive score The original score for the Beatles' Eleanor Rigby is expected to fetch £20,000 at auction

The end of chime Some "traditionalist" MPs will gather in Westminster to mark the occasion of Big Ben falling silent

King of comedy US comedian Jerry Lewis has died aged 91

Farah away British distance great Mo Farah wins his final UK track race

If you watch one thing today

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Inside the chocolate box town hiding terror suspects

If you listen to one thing today

Dispatches from modern Britain

If you read one thing today

The city that won't stop growing

Today's lookahead

Today Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation after spending three months in Britain on medical leave

12:00 The UK government publishes two more Brexit position papers, on goods placed on the market and the confidentiality of EU documents

On this day

1940 Exiled Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky dies after being attacked by a Soviet agent in Mexico City

1968 Dozens are killed in a massive Soviet military clampdown in Czechoslovakia

From elsewhere

A stupid gamble on evil machines (Guardian)

Steve Bannon readies his revenge (Vanity Fair)

Pay British Indians to go home, says UKIP leadership hopeful (The Times)

How to get away with murder in small-town India (New York Times)