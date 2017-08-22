UK toys celebrated on Royal Mail stamps

The UK's favourite toys from the past 100 years are being celebrated in a new set of stamps from the Royal Mail.
Characters in the set include the Sindy doll and Action Man, as well as brands like Spirograph, Stickle Bricks and Fuzzy Felt.
Meccano, the Merrythought bear, W Britain toy figures, Space Hopper and Hornby Dublo trains also feature.
The series of 10 toys - all made in the UK - will be released on Tuesday at 7,000 post offices and to buy online.
Royal Mail spokesman Philip Parker said: "British toymakers enjoyed a reputation for quality and innovation.
"These nostalgic stamps celebrate 10 wonderful toys that have endured through the decades."
Here are pictures of the 10 stamps of the series: