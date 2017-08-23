Grenfell Tower management to be removed - Theresa May

Image copyright PA

The organisation that manages Grenfell Tower is to be stripped of responsibility for the west London estate it is part of, the PM has said.

Theresa May said she had a "dignified" and "respectful" meeting with survivors of the fire, which left at least 80 people dead, on Tuesday night.

She said residents were "pleased" to hear the tenant management organisation was being stripped of its powers.

It came as Ernie Vital, 50, became the latest victim to be identified.

Police say 54 victims have now been formally named - including baby Logan Gomes, who was stillborn in hospital after the blaze.

Mrs May held a private meeting with about 60 or 70 residents, before speaking to the leader of Kensington and Chelsea Council to pass on the concerns raised.

Speaking to the BBC, she said residents were concerned about Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (TMO), which was responsible for Grenfell Tower and the surrounding area.

"I was pleased that I was able to tell them... that the tenant management organisation will no longer have responsibility for the Lancaster West housing estate."

She added: "People were pleased to hear that."

'Ongoing challenges'

In a statement, Downing Street said the prime minister also discussed support for bereaved families, housing, the Grenfell inquiry and its terms of reference, as well as the distribution of charitable funds.

Mrs May told residents that Kensington and Chelsea Council had not responded quickly enough after the fire, the statement added.

In return, residents told her about the "ongoing challenges they face", it added.

The PM attended "at the invitation of the residents", joining one of a series of regular meetings, coordinated and led by local people.

It comes after Mrs May faced criticism for initially failing to meet survivors when she visited the scene after the tragedy. She was also booed during a later visit.

Ernie Vital was "proud" and "humble" his family said

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the Met Police, Mr Vital was described by his family as a "kind, sensitive and caring" son.

"He was a creative individual who pursued a creative life," the statement read.

"He was a proud, humble, mature and independent man. He was a loyal son and a law-abiding citizen who maintained good relationships with all those he met in society."

Mr Vital, who worked in the catering industry, died alongside his mother, Marjorie Vital, with whom he lived on the 16th floor. She was confirmed dead at an inquest in July.

His "pursuit of happiness has been abruptly and dramatically stopped by the Grenfell Tower tragedy" and his family and friends "will miss him dearly", the statement added.

Inquests into four more victims of the tragedy are due to be opened at Westminster Coroner's Court later.

Iranian-born sisters Sakineh and Fatemeh Afrasiabi lived on the 18th floor, having moved to the UK in 1997.

Sakineh, 65, was disabled and was only able to move with the help of a walking stick, while Fatemeh suffered acute arthritis, according to her daughter, Aklani.

Inquests are also due to be opened into the deaths of Mariem Elgwahry, 27, and 45-year-old Deborah Lamprell.