Burglars steal £1.8m haul from east London jewellers

Burglars smashed through the wall of Joyalukkas jewellers

Three burglars crawled through a hole in the wall of an east London jewellers to steal £1.8m of goods, police have said.

Gold, diamond necklaces and other jewels were looted in the early-morning raid at Joyalukkas in Forest Gate.

The men used a sledgehammer and crowbar to make a hole at the rear of the shop and spent more than three hours inside on 10 July.

Police believe another two men acted as lookouts.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Gold, diamond necklaces and other jewels worth £1.8m were stolen in the raid

The Met Police said they were looking for a total of eight suspects in connection with the robbery.

CCTV footage released by Scotland Yard shows two men inside the shop, one who is wearing a bright pink hoodie drawn up around his face as he pulls jewellery out of drawers before stuffing it into a rucksack.

Another suspect is seen outside the jewellers wearing a black coat and the third is wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The robbers smashed a hole in the wall in the back of the jewellers in order to gain access

Det Ch Insp Andy Pallett, of Newham CID, said: "This was a meticulously planned and audacious raid on a jewellery shop with £1.8m of items stolen.

"While we think it only took the suspects around 20 minutes to make the hole, it must have been noisy work and we would appeal for anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious to contact us."

Joyalukkas, one of a cluster of jewellers in Forest Gate, is part of an international chain which describes itself on its website as "the world's favourite jeweller".