Rhodri Colwyn Philipps abandons appeal over Gina Miller post

Image copyright PA Image caption Rhodri Colwyn Philipps called Gina Miller a 'troublesome first generation immigrant'

A viscount has abandoned his appeal against a conviction for posting malicious Facebook messages after a judge warned his 12-week prison sentence could be increased.

Rhodri Colwyn Philipps was last month found guilty on two counts of making malicious communications.

An online post offered £5,000 to anyone who ran over businesswoman Gina Miller, and another related to an immigrant.

A judge said there was a "risk" his sentence could increase if he appealed.

Judge Deborah Taylor told Southwark Crown Court it was the court's "preliminary view" the viscount's sentence could be increased, and Philipps abandoned his appeal about 15 minutes later.

Philipps - the 4th Viscount St Davids - was sentenced on 13 July, but was released five days later pending the appeal and will now serve the remainder of his sentence.

One of the counts related to a post Philipps published on Facebook on 7 November 2016, which referred to Ms Miller, saying: "£5,000 for the first person to 'accidentally' run over this bloody troublesome first generation immigrant."

Ms Miller was the figurehead for a successful legal challenge which, on 3 November, resulted in the government being told to consult Parliament before formally beginning the Brexit process.

In another post, Philipps offered £2,000 to the first person to have an immigrant "carved into pieces".