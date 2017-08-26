Euromillions: UK ticketholder wins £15.7 jackpot

Image copyright National Lottery

A UK ticketholder has won the £15.7m Euromillions jackpot - the fifth time the game's top prize has been taken in the UK this year.

Andy Carter, National Lottery senior winners' adviser, said: "What a bank holiday weekend for one lucky National Lottery player."

Tuesday's jackpot is an estimated £15m.

Earlier this month, a winner claimed a £51.7m million prize, making the claimant as rich as singer Ed Sheeran or footballer Gareth Bale.

In June, another player found themselves £87m richer, while in February two ticketholders split £39.9m.

The following week there was a £14m jackpot winner in the UK.

Mr Carter added: "The draw also saw two UK winners of a guaranteed £1m, so we urge everyone to check their tickets to see if they've joined the National Lottery millionaires club."