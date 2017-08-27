Second arrest over palace 'terror incident'

A second man has been arrested following an alleged terror incident near Buckingham Palace on Friday, the Metropolitan police has said.

Detectives investigating the incident have taken a 30-year-old man at an address in west London into custody.

He was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism.

On Friday night, a 26-year-old man from Luton was arrested outside the Palace after injuring three officers.

On Friday night, a 26-year-old man from Luton was arrested outside the Palace after injuring three officers.

