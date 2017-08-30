William and Harry to visit Diana memorial

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Diana's style and image inspired the White Garden

Prince William and Prince Harry are to visit a London memorial garden for their mother on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death.

The White Garden, at Kensington Palace, has been planted to mark 20 years since Princess Diana died in a car crash.

The Duchess of Cambridge will join the princes on the garden tour.

A spokeswoman for Kensington Palace said: "The engagement will allow the princes to pay tribute to the life and work of their mother."

They will meet representatives from the charities supported by Diana, including Great Ormond Street Hospital, the National Aids Trust and the Leprosy Mission.

The Princess of Wales died on 31 August 1997 in Paris, when William, now the Duke of Cambridge, was 15 and his brother was 12.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Tributes are being left for Diana at the gates of Kensington Palace ahead of the anniversary of her death

The garden at their mother's former home has been inspired by memories of her life, style and image, such as her white "Elvis" Catherine Walker dress.

It is the fourth London memorial created in tribute to Diana.

The others are the Diana Memorial Playground at Kensington Palace, the Diana Memorial Fountain in Hyde Park, and the Diana Memorial Walk at St James's Palace.