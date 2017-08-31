Man charged over Buckingham Palace incident

Image copyright Reuters

A man has been charged after an incident near Buckingham Palace where three police officers were injured.

Mohiussunnath Choudhury, 26, of Luton, was charged under the Terrorism Act 2006 for "engaging in conduct in preparation for giving effect to his intention to commit an act or acts of terrorism."

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Thursday.

It is alleged he drove at police and reached for a 4ft sword last Friday.

A man was later arrested at the scene.

A second man, aged 30, was also arrested, but released without charge on Wednesday.

No members of the Royal Family were in Buckingham Palace at the time of the incident.