Nine G4S staff at immigration removal suspended

Image caption Brook House, near Gatwick Airport, holds detainees facing deportation from the UK

G4S has suspended nine members of staff from an immigration removal centre near Gatwick Airport, following a BBC Panorama undercover investigation.

The programme says it has covert footage recorded at Brook House showing officers "mocking, abusing and assaulting" people being held there.

It says it has seen "widespread self-harm and attempted suicides" in the centre, and that drug use is "rife".

G4S said it is aware of the claims and "immediately" began an investigation.

The security firm said it had not been provided with recorded evidence, but added: "There is no place for the type of conduct described."

'Toxic mix'

The programme, to be aired on Monday, uses footage it says was recorded by a custody officer at the centre, which holds detainees facing deportation from the UK.

Panorama says it has seen "chaos, incompetence and abuse" at the centre, which it describes as a "toxic mix".

It claims detainees who have overstayed visas or are seeking asylum in the UK can share rooms with foreign national criminals who have finished prison sentences.

It also alleges that some detainees have been held in the privately-run centre for "many months, even years."

G4S said the staff suspensions were a "precaution" but it has reported the allegations to "the relevant authorities".

"Such behaviour is not representative of the many G4S colleagues who do a great job, often in difficult and challenging circumstances," Jerry Petherick, managing director for G4S' custodial and detention services in the UK, said,

"Once we have seen the evidence and concluded the investigation, I will ensure that we take the appropriate action.

"We continue to focus on the care and wellbeing of detainees at Brook House."