Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O'Connor dies at 85

Image copyright PA

The former Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O'Connor has died at the age of 85, the Roman Catholic Church says.

Cardinal Murphy-O'Connor, who died on Friday at 15:35 BST, had cancer.

He had been seriously ill in hospital since his health took a "defining turn" in August.

He became the 10th Archbishop of Westminster in March 2000 and therefore the leader of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales.

Cardinal Murphy-O'Connor retired from the role in 2009 and was the first archbishop to do so.

Born on 24 August 1932 in Reading, Berkshire, Cardinal Murphy-O'Connor was one of six children. Three of his five brothers became priests while another played rugby for Ireland.

The current Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, had led calls for prayers for the cardinal after he became ill last month.

In his last message, Cardinal Murphy-O'Connor wrote to Cardinal Nichols, saying: "I am at peace and have no fear of what is to come.

"I have received many blessings in my life, especially from my family and friends."

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby said in a statement that Cardinal Murphy-O'Connor's "humility, sense and holiness made him a church leader of immense impact".

"He was a great raconteur and story-teller, amusing, but always with a purpose. His words and his life drew people to God.

"His genial warmth, pastoral concern and genuine love for those in his care will be missed, but also celebrated with thanks. May he rest in peace and rise in glory."