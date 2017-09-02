Jose Mourinho stars in Game4Grenfell charity match

Image copyright Reuters

Jose Mourinho has shown off his rarely-seen skills on the pitch by starring in a charity football match for people affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

The Manchester United boss came on as a sub goalkeeper in the Game4Grenfell match between two teams of celebrities and ex-players at QPR's Loftus Road.

His team lost 5-3 on penalties in the match, in which multiple Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah scored a goal.

At least 80 people died in the tower block blaze in west London on 14 June.

Image copyright PA Image caption Homeland's Damian Lewis played against former footballers Chris Sutton and Jamie Redknapp

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sport stars, celebrities and former footballers all took part in the charity match

Celebrities including actor Damian Lewis, Olly Murs and Wretch 32 featured in the game which saw two teams managed by Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer battle it out at the stadium, just a mile from the tower block in North Kensington.

All ticket money went to the Evening Standard's fund for those affected by the tragedy, although 2,000 complimentary tickets were given to survivors, their families, volunteers who helped in the aftermath of the blaze and the emergency services.

During half-time, singers Rita Ora, Emeli Sande and Marcus Mumford entertained the crowd with a live performance.

Image copyright PA Image caption Singer Rita Ora performed during half time

Mourinho, who previously managed Chelsea and still has a home in west London, made his entrance midway through the second half when he replaced former England goalkeeper David James to a noisy reception.

Although he was the son of a professional goalkeeper in his native Portugal, Mourinho himself never played above the semi-professional level and was a midfielder.

But the 54-year-old showed some useful touches between the posts, making a crucial early save as he battled to maintain his side's slender 2-1 lead at that stage of the match.

In typically combative style, Mourinho was centre of attention for much of the time he was on the pitch - being booked for time-wasting, arguing the equalising goal was offside and even scoring a penalty in the shoot-out.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Mo Farah's team-mates did his trademark Mobot to celebrate the Olympian's goal

Image copyright PA Image caption Players from Team Shearer celebrate Trevor Sinclair's goal

On the 80th minute mark, four Grenfell survivors and two firefighters who tackled the blaze came on together in a mass substitution and received the loudest reception of the day from the sell-out crowd at the 20,000-capacity stadium.

The match went to penalties after it ended 2-2 with ex-QPR star Trevor Sinclair and Kasabian's Chris Edwards joining Sir Mo on the scoresheet.

And despite Mourinho's best efforts, he was unable to prevent a defeat for his side as Olly Murs scoring the winning goal during the penalty shoot-out.

Grenfell survivor Paul Menacer said being given the chance to play in the match "means the world to me".

"We met people who want to talk and actually care about us. Someone as big as Jose Mourinho coming down and talking to us is just an amazing thing."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jose Mourinho failed to stop any goals during the penalty shoot-out

Grenfell volunteer Omar Salha, who also scored a penalty against the Manchester United boss, said he felt shivers of "goose bumps" when his goal went in.

He said: "He tried some mind tricks - I'm definitely going to play it back when I get home."

Speaking after the game, Mourinho joked that he had chosen to play as a goalkeeper so he didn't "have to run so much".

Asked whether he enjoyed playing the role of the day's "pantomime villain", he said he wanted to bring "something fun and different" to the charity match.